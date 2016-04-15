China's Spring Airlines to double fleet size to 100 aircraft by 2018

BEIJING, April 15 (Reuters) - Spring Airlines, China’s largest budget carrier, seeks to double its fleet size to 100 aircraft by 2018, its chairman said on Friday.

The company has no plan to introduce long haul routes and buy wide-body aircraft, Wang Zhenghua told a group of reporters in Shanghai.

Surging air travel demand from Chinese tourists has prompted budget airlines to buy more jets.

In December, Spring Airlines signed a $6.3-billion deal to buy 60 A320neo jets from Airbus Group SE. (Reporting by Fang Yan and Matt Miller; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)