Air China to buy six Boeing aeroplanes

BEIJING, Jan 7 (Reuters) - Air China Ltd will purchase six wide-body long-range aircraft from Boeing, the Chinese state-owned carrier said on Thursday.

The 777-300ER planes -- which have a range close to 14,000 kilometres and can carry almost 400 passengers -- together have a catalogue price of $2.05 billion, although the actual amount paid will be lower, Air China said in a filing with the Shanghai bourse.

Air China, the country’s biggest airline by market value, and its wholly owned import and export subsidiary signed the deal with Boeing, the filing said.

In December, China Southern Airlines and its affiliate Xiamen Airlines signed deals worth between $8 billion to $10 billion to buy dozens of smaller Boeing aircraft. (Reporting by Adam Rose; Editing by Keith Weir)