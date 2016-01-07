FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Air China to buy six Boeing aeroplanes
Sections
Houston residents set to return to work
Harvey aftermath
Houston residents set to return to work
U.S. crude rises, gasoline falls as refineries restart
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
U.S. crude rises, gasoline falls as refineries restart
Politicians, farmers look to life after Mugabe
Zimbabwe
Politicians, farmers look to life after Mugabe
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
January 7, 2016 / 11:20 AM / 2 years ago

Air China to buy six Boeing aeroplanes

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BEIJING, Jan 7 (Reuters) - Air China Ltd will purchase six wide-body long-range aircraft from Boeing, the Chinese state-owned carrier said on Thursday.

The 777-300ER planes -- which have a range close to 14,000 kilometres and can carry almost 400 passengers -- together have a catalogue price of $2.05 billion, although the actual amount paid will be lower, Air China said in a filing with the Shanghai bourse.

Air China, the country’s biggest airline by market value, and its wholly owned import and export subsidiary signed the deal with Boeing, the filing said.

In December, China Southern Airlines and its affiliate Xiamen Airlines signed deals worth between $8 billion to $10 billion to buy dozens of smaller Boeing aircraft. (Reporting by Adam Rose; Editing by Keith Weir)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.