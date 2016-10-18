FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
10 months ago
China sets up new body to oversee aviation supplies
#Trump
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Samsung chief convicted
Business
Samsung chief convicted
Trump blames fellow Republican leaders for debt ceiling 'mess'
POLITICS
Trump blames fellow Republican leaders for debt ceiling 'mess'
Cash is king for U.S. fund investors wary of stocks
Exchange-Traded Funds
Cash is king for U.S. fund investors wary of stocks
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Chinese Labor Unrest
October 18, 2016 / 10:45 AM / 10 months ago

China sets up new body to oversee aviation supplies

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BEIJING, Oct 18 (Reuters) - China has established a new body to oversee the aviation supply sector, state media said on Tuesday, part of the government's ongoing reform of the state-owned enterprise sector.

The new firm, China Aviation Supplies, is jointly owned by five existing state-owned firms, including China Southern Airlines and China Eastern Airlines, the official Xinhua news agency said.

"The new company aims to promote the efficient flow of aviation supplies assets" and "facilitate innovation", Xinhua said, without providing other details.

Civil aviation is booming in China on the back of economic growth and as an increasingly affluent population seeks to travel. (Reporting by Ben Blanchard; Editing by Nick Macfie)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.