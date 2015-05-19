FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
China carrier Ruili, partners sign $6 bln deal for 60 Boeing jets-Xinhua
#Market News
May 19, 2015 / 6:40 AM / 2 years ago

China carrier Ruili, partners sign $6 bln deal for 60 Boeing jets-Xinhua

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BEIJING, May 19 (Reuters) - A Chinese consortium of Ruili Airlines, a privately-owned start-up budget carrier, and two leasing firms has signed a deal to buy 60 B737 MAX jets from Boeing Co for 38 billion yuan ($6.13 billion), the official Xinhua News Agency said late on Monday.

One-year-old Ruili, based in southwestern China’s Yunnan province, aims to expand its fleet to 56 jets by the end of 2025 from five currently, Xinhua said.

Ruili Airlines teamed-up with AVIC International Leasing Co Ltd and Minsheng Financial Leasing Co Ltd for the deal, Xinhua said, citing an unnamed Ruili executive.

The airline will lease the airplanes from its partners, the report said.

Ruili was not immediately available to comment. A Boeing spokesman in Beijing said the company is looking forward to working out the details of the deal with the consortium. ($1 = 6.2035 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Fang Yan and Matthew Miller in BEIJING; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
