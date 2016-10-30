FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
10 months ago
China's aviation regulator proposes rules for private investment in airports
#Trump
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
How Taser inserts itself into probes over its own weapons
Reuters Investigates
How Taser inserts itself into probes over its own weapons
This is the real anniversary of the financial crisis
Breakingviews
This is the real anniversary of the financial crisis
Hurricane Harvey could be most powerful storm in 12 years
U.S.
Hurricane Harvey could be most powerful storm in 12 years
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
October 30, 2016 / 2:41 PM / 10 months ago

China's aviation regulator proposes rules for private investment in airports

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

BEIJING, Oct 30 (Reuters) - China's aviation regulator, the Civil Aviation Administration of China (CAAC), has issued recommendations on opening up civil airport construction and operation to private investors, state news agency Xinhua reported on Sunday.

Under its proposed rules, CAAC would no longer require private firms to get its approval for certain investments in the sector, including those in airport terminals, ground services, or airport freight services.

It would also reduce the number of state-owned cargo airports and scrap restrictions on the types of investors in other airports. The regulator did not say when the recommendations would be implemented.

The Chinese government this year has promised to open up more sectors to private investment, including transportation, telecommunication services, and oil and gas extraction, as growth of fixed asset investment by private Chinese firms drops to record lows.

CAAC also recommends increased policy support for public-private investment projects in airports, said the Xinhua report.

Reporting by Elias Glenn; Editing by Raissa Kasolowsky

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.