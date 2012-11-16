TAKE-A-LOOK-China Airshow

The 2012 China Airshow is taking place in Zhuhai this week, bringing a record 650 companies from 38 countries. As well as all of the big commerical carriers, China is exhibiting a range of its military wares, including a new stealth fighter, drone and attack helicopter. NEWS > China pushes exports, flags ambitions at arms fair > China sells jets, dabbles in Eastern Air revival > Airbus confident on China deliveries > Airbus looks past supplier woes to output hike > Bombardier C-Series 'could beat revised target' > Bombardier strengthens pact with China's COMAC > China's rich yearn to fly for a hobby GRAPHIC > China's military exportsVIDEO > PLA fighter jetsNEWSLINKS >(Editing by Jeremy Laurence)