#Market News
November 16, 2012

TAKE-A-LOOK-China Airshow

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

The 2012 China Airshow is taking place in Zhuhai this week, bringing a record
650 companies from 38 countries. As well as all of the big commerical carriers,
China is exhibiting a range of its military wares, including a new stealth
fighter, drone and attack helicopter.
  
