China's top five alumina producers to cut output 10 pct from June
May 31, 2012 / 10:12 AM / 5 years ago

China's top five alumina producers to cut output 10 pct from June

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HONG KONG, May 31 (Reuters) - China’s top five alumina producers, including Aluminum Corp of China Ltd (Chalco) , will cut production by 10 percent from June because of changes in the supply of bauxite imports, state-backed research firm Antaike said on Thursday.

A Chalco source said the firm would detail the production cut later in the day.

Chalco has alumina capacity of 14 million tonnes a year, making it the country’s top producer of the material used for the production of primary aluminium.

Bauxite is the ore from which alumina is produced. (Reporting by Polly Yam; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)

