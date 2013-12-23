FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
China to impose tiered power pricing for aluminium smelters
December 23, 2013 / 1:20 AM / 4 years ago

China to impose tiered power pricing for aluminium smelters

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SHANGHAI, Dec 23 (Reuters) - China will impose tiered power pricing on all aluminium smelters starting from January to help eliminate inefficient plants and tackle severe overcapacity in the sector, the National Development and Reform Commission (NDRC) said on Monday.

Power prices will remain unchanged for smelters that do not use more than 13,700 kilowatts for each tonne of aluminium produced, while those that use between 13,700-13,800 kilowatts will be charged an additional 0.02 yuan per kilowatt.

Smelters that consume more than 13,800 kilowatts of power for each tonne of aluminium produced will be charged an additional 0.08 yuan per kilowatt, the NDRC said in a statement.

$1 = 6.0713 Chinese yuan Reporting by Fayen Wong; Editing by Jacqueline Wong

