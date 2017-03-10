BEIJING The United States has launched a trade
case accusing Chinese aluminium foil producers of dumping
product and damaging its domestic industry, the first such case
since the inauguration of U.S. President Donald Trump.
The Aluminum Association filed antidumping and
countervailing duty petitions with the Department of Commerce
and the International Trade Commission charging that unfairly
traded imports of certain aluminum foil from China are causing
material injury to the domestic industry.
The action was part of the industry's broad trade strategy
to address overcapacity in top producer China, it said.
The move "reflects both the intensive injury being suffered
by U.S. aluminum foil producers and also our commitment to
ensuring that trade laws are enforced to create a level playing
field for domestic producers," said Heidi Brock, President and
Chief Executive of the Aluminum Association.
The antidumping margins alleged by the domestic industry
range from 38 percent to more than 134 percent of the value of
the imported aluminum foil.
Responding to the move, China's Commerce Ministry urged the
United States to act "cautiously".
"China hopes the U.S. side will not readily resort to using
trade rescue measures," it said.