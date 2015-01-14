Chinese aluminium smelters shut more capacity as prices dive

* Smelters shut more capacity after big cuts last year

* Already shut 580,000 tonnes since November - analyst

* Further cuts needed to support prices - smelter exec

By Polly Yam

HONG KONG, Jan 14 (Reuters) - Chinese aluminium smelters are likely to close more than 500,000 tonnes of capacity in coming months as domestic prices fall below the cost of production amid slowing demand and plentiful supply, industry sources said.

However, further cuts of 1.5 million to 2.0 million tonnes would be needed this year to counter planned new capacity in the world’s top consumer and producer of aluminium and boost prices that hit a record low on Wednesday, they said.

China’s aluminium smelters shut about 2 million tonnes of capacity in the first half of 2014, pushing up prices to the year’s high in September, but nearly half was brought back on, supported by local government subsidies and lower raw material prices.

Another round of cuts began in November, and about 580,000 tonnes had been cut since then up to last week, with another 500,000 tonnes likely to be cut by mid-year, said Xu Hongping, analyst at China Merchants Futures.

However, last year’s restarts and new capacity, estimated at more than 4 million tonnes in 2014, have boosted China’s output to record highs since June.

The aluminium contract in Shanghai traded at a record low 12,445 yuan a tonne on Wednesday, which a smelter executive said was below the cost of production and logistics for most of China’s estimated 30 million tonnes of operating capacity.

“This time the cut should expand to 2 to 2.5 million tonnes,” said the executive at a medium-scaled smelter, who declined to be named because he was not authorised to talk to media.

He expected smelters to start closing more capacity in the second quarter, since some local governments did not want the smelters to close before the Lunar New Year in mid-February.

Domestic prices could rise sharply only if total cuts in 2015 expanded to more than 2 million tonnes, said an official for a state-owned smelter.

China is expected to add about 4.5 million tonnes of capacity aluminium capacity this year, according to information provider SMM, although the impact will be spread over the year.

Traders say prices are also being hurt by slow domestic demand as China’s economic growth cools, while tight credit conditions are affecting producers of semi-finished aluminium products in Guangdong province.

One Guangdong producer planned to resell more than 100,000 tonnes of primary aluminium stocks for cash, the smelter executive said.

Banks have cut credit to metals firms after an alleged metal financing scam came to light in mid-2014.. (Reporting by Polly Yam; Editing by Richard Pullin)