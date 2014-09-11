China price regulator fines Volkswagen JV and Chrysler for price monopoly

SHANGHAI, Sept 11 (Reuters) - China’s price regulators said on Thursday it would fine a China joint venture of Volkswagen 249 million yuan ($40.61 mln) and the China unit of Fiat’s Chrysler 32 million yuan for price monopoly.

The Shanghai branch of the National Development and Reform Commission announced the punishment on Chrysler in a statement posted on its website while the price regulator in Hubei province announced the fine on Faw-Volkswagen Sales Co Ltd. (1 US dollar = 6.1310 Chinese yuan) (Reporting by Samuel Shen and Kazunori Takada)