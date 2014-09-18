FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
China says will not fine Hitachi unit for monopolistic behaviour
Sections
Featured
Trump's tough talk opens door for Macron's diplomacy
U.N. General Assembly
Trump's tough talk opens door for Macron's diplomacy
Major earthquake hits near Mexico City, death toll rising
WORLD
Major earthquake hits near Mexico City, death toll rising
Witnessing a perilous journey from Myanmar to Bangladesh
Reuters Backstory
Witnessing a perilous journey from Myanmar to Bangladesh
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Chinese Labor Unrest
September 18, 2014 / 4:16 AM / 3 years ago

China says will not fine Hitachi unit for monopolistic behaviour

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BEIJING, Sept 18 (Reuters) - China will not fine Hitachi Automotive, a unit of Hitachi Ltd, for its monopolistic behaviour as the company was the first among firms investigated to pro-actively supply relevant evidence, a Chinese antitrust regulator said on Thursday.

The National Development and Reform Commission, one of China’s three antitrust regulators, also said Hitachi had halted its monopolistic behaviour.

The remarks were published in an online statement dated Aug. 15 but made public only on Thursday.

China fined Japanese auto parts makers a record 1.235 billion yuan ($201 million) last month for manipulating prices as the government steps up its enforcement of an antitrust law that has targeted major corporations and revived protectionism concerns. (Reporting by Koh Gui Qing and Fiona Li; Editing by Ryan Woo)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.