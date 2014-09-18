China says will not fine Hitachi unit for monopolistic behaviour

BEIJING, Sept 18 (Reuters) - China will not fine Hitachi Automotive, a unit of Hitachi Ltd, for its monopolistic behaviour as the company was the first among firms investigated to pro-actively supply relevant evidence, a Chinese antitrust regulator said on Thursday.

The National Development and Reform Commission, one of China’s three antitrust regulators, also said Hitachi had halted its monopolistic behaviour.

The remarks were published in an online statement dated Aug. 15 but made public only on Thursday.

China fined Japanese auto parts makers a record 1.235 billion yuan ($201 million) last month for manipulating prices as the government steps up its enforcement of an antitrust law that has targeted major corporations and revived protectionism concerns. (Reporting by Koh Gui Qing and Fiona Li; Editing by Ryan Woo)