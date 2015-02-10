FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
China says anti-trust probes not meant to bring down firms
February 10, 2015

China says anti-trust probes not meant to bring down firms

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BEIJING, Feb 10 (Reuters) - China does not aim to bring down any company in its anti-monopoly investigations, which are intended to create a level playing field for all firms, the country’s anti-trust regulator was quoted by Chinese media as saying on Tuesday.

Xu Kunlin, the head of China’s antitrust division in the country’s economic planner, the National Development and Reform Commission, was also quoted by online news portal Sina.com as saying that time is needed to “guide” the prices of mobile phones.

His comments came after Qualcomm Inc agreed on Monday to pay China a fine of $975 million, the largest in the country’s corporate history, ending a 14-month government investigation into anti-competitive practices.

Reporting by Koh Gui Qing and Gerry Shih; Editing by Miral Fahmy

