China antitrust regulator says Microsoft sales not transparent
#Market News
August 26, 2014 / 2:55 AM / 3 years ago

China antitrust regulator says Microsoft sales not transparent

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BEIJING, Aug 26 (Reuters) - A Chinese antitrust regulator said on Tuesday that Microsoft Corp’s sales of its software were not fully transparent, but that the company had expressed willingness to cooperate with an ongoing investigation.

The Microsoft probe is just one of nine investigations opened this year, which includes software and the tobacco industry, Zhang Mao, the head of the State Administration for Industry and Commerce (SAIC), told reporters at a briefing.

Microsoft has been suspected of violating China’s anti-monopoly law since June last year in relation to problems with compatibility, bundling and document authentication for its Windows operating system and Microsoft Office software, the SAIC said this month. (Reporting by Gerry Shih and Michael Martina; Editing by Ryan Woo)

