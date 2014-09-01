China says Microsoft not fully disclosing issues in antitrust case

BEIJING, Sept 1 (Reuters) - A Chinese antitrust regulator said on Monday that Microsoft Corp has not fully disclosed issues relating to its Windows operating system and Office software suite, amid an ongoing antitrust probe into the world’s largest software company.

The State Administration for Industry and Commerce (SAIC) questioned Microsoft Vice President David Chen and gave the company a 20-day deadline to make an explanation, the agency said in a short statement on its website. (Reporting by Michael Martina; Editing by Michael Perry)