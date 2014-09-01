FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
China says Microsoft not fully disclosing issues in antitrust case
September 1, 2014 / 4:45 AM / 3 years ago

China says Microsoft not fully disclosing issues in antitrust case

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BEIJING, Sept 1 (Reuters) - A Chinese antitrust regulator said on Monday that Microsoft Corp has not fully disclosed issues relating to its Windows operating system and Office software suite, amid an ongoing antitrust probe into the world’s largest software company.

The State Administration for Industry and Commerce (SAIC) questioned Microsoft Vice President David Chen and gave the company a 20-day deadline to make an explanation, the agency said in a short statement on its website. (Reporting by Michael Martina; Editing by Michael Perry)

