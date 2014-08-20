FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Japan's Yazaki says fined 241 mln yuan by China anti-monopoly regulator
Sections
Featured
Road to electric car paradise paved with handouts
Energy & Environment
Road to electric car paradise paved with handouts
Distrustful U.S. allies force NSA to back down in encryption fight
Cyber Risk
Distrustful U.S. allies force NSA to back down in encryption fight
Graphic: A mass exodus
Rohingya
Graphic: A mass exodus
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Auto/Truck/Motorcycle Parts
August 20, 2014 / 2:25 AM / 3 years ago

Japan's Yazaki says fined 241 mln yuan by China anti-monopoly regulator

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO, Aug 20 (Reuters) - China’s National Development and Reform Commission (NDRC) regulator has ordered Yazaki Corp, a Japanese automobile wiring harness maker, to pay 241.1 million yuan ($39.2 million) in fines over violation of the anti-monopoly law, the company said on Wednesday.

Earlier this month, the regulator said the government had completed investigations into 12 Japanese auto parts makers and was preparing to hand out punishments according to the law.

On Tuesday, Japanese automotive bearing makers NSK Ltd and NTN Corp said they were ordered to pay fines of 174.9 million yuan and 119.2 million yuan, respectively. (1 US dollar = 6.1446 Chinese yuan) (Reporting by Yoko Kubota; Editing by Chris Gallagher)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.