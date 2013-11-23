FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Islamist group calls Tiananmen attack "jihadi operation" - SITE
Sections
Featured
Sowing seeds of a profit-slashing grains glut
Fields of Debt
Sowing seeds of a profit-slashing grains glut
Most Americans split with Trump on firing protesting athletes: poll
U.S.
Most Americans split with Trump on firing protesting athletes: poll
Ransomware the top threat in an 'epidemic': Europol
Cyber Risk
Ransomware the top threat in an 'epidemic': Europol
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Cyclical Consumer Goods
November 23, 2013 / 6:51 PM / 4 years ago

Islamist group calls Tiananmen attack "jihadi operation" - SITE

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DUBAI, Nov 23 (Reuters) - An Islamist group calling itself the Turkestan Islamic Party said a deadly car crash in Beijing’s Tiananmen Square Oct. 28 was a “jihadi operation” by its mujahideen or holy warriors, the SITE monitoring service said.

The service, which tracks Islamist militant statements, said the party had released a Uighur language audio speech from its leader Abdullah Mansour in which he said such operations were only the beginning of attacks on Chinese authorities.

In the attack, a vehicle ploughed through bystanders on the edge of the capital’s Tiananmen Square and burst into flames, killing the three people in the car and two bystanders.

Reporting by William Maclean; editing by Andrew Roche

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.