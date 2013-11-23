Islamist group calls Tiananmen attack "jihadi operation" - SITE

DUBAI, Nov 23 (Reuters) - An Islamist group calling itself the Turkestan Islamic Party said a deadly car crash in Beijing’s Tiananmen Square Oct. 28 was a “jihadi operation” by its mujahideen or holy warriors, the SITE monitoring service said.

The service, which tracks Islamist militant statements, said the party had released a Uighur language audio speech from its leader Abdullah Mansour in which he said such operations were only the beginning of attacks on Chinese authorities.

In the attack, a vehicle ploughed through bystanders on the edge of the capital’s Tiananmen Square and burst into flames, killing the three people in the car and two bystanders.