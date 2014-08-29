FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
China's Qianhai commercial land plots fetch $617 mln at auction
August 29, 2014 / 9:57 AM / 3 years ago

China's Qianhai commercial land plots fetch $617 mln at auction

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HONG KONG, Aug 29 (Reuters) - A pilot economic zone in the southern Chinese city of Shenzhen, sold four parcels of land for 3.79 billion yuan (616.84 million US dollar) in its second auction this year, to draw more e-commerce and trade-related companies to the hub.

The buyers were two logistics companies and two technology companies based in Shenzhen.

The Qianhai zone authority announced last month it planned to auction around 200,000 square metres of land for a total 3.25 billion yuan ($526 million).

1 US dollar = 6.1442 Chinese yuan Reporting by Clare Jim; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi

