China's Qianhai commercial land plots fetch $617 mln at auction

HONG KONG, Aug 29 (Reuters) - A pilot economic zone in the southern Chinese city of Shenzhen, sold four parcels of land for 3.79 billion yuan (616.84 million US dollar) in its second auction this year, to draw more e-commerce and trade-related companies to the hub.

The buyers were two logistics companies and two technology companies based in Shenzhen.

The Qianhai zone authority announced last month it planned to auction around 200,000 square metres of land for a total 3.25 billion yuan ($526 million).