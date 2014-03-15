FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
China austerity campaign knocks official spending in 2013
March 15, 2014 / 12:45 PM / 4 years ago

China austerity campaign knocks official spending in 2013

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SHANGHAI, March 15 (Reuters) - A campaign against Chinese government excess took major bites out of spending on official meetings, travel and vehicles in 2013, the Communist Party’s chief disciplinary body said.

The Central Commission for Discipline Inspection (CCDI) said in a statement money spent on meetings, official overseas trips and vehicle purchases fell by about 53 percent, 39 percent and 10 percent respectively from 2012.

The Chinese leadership under President Xi Jinping has been publicising efforts to crack down on wasteful government spending and corruption to shore up its mandate to rule, which has been shaken by suspicion that officials waste taxpayers’ money on extravagances even as economic growth slows.

The crackdown has damaged the business of many high-end restaurants and hotels, in particular in Beijing, and has also caused concern that a decline in government fleet vehicle purchases will reduce revenues at foreign luxury automobile makers.

Reporting by Pete Sweeney; Editing by Robert Birsel

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
