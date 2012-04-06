FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
China says Australia's ban on Huawei "unfair"
#Communications Equipment
April 6, 2012 / 11:31 AM / 6 years ago

China says Australia's ban on Huawei "unfair"

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BEIJING, April 6 (Reuters) - Australia’s decision to ban China’s Huawei Technologies from bidding for contracts in Australia’s $38 billion high-speed broadband network is unfair and Beijing is “deeply concerned”, China’s Ministry of Commerce said on Friday.

Huawei Technologies Co Ltd, the world’s largest telecoms firm, was blocked by Canberra from tendering for contracts in the Australian broadband project due to undefined security concerns.

“The Australian side should not, without any proven facts, keep companies away from normal competition for so-called security reasons,” Shen Danyang, a ministry spokesperson said in a statement on the ministry’s website (www.mofcom.gov.cn).

Shen said Huawei has a good track record in Australia and that Huawei Australia employs Australians for 90 percent of its workforce.

Reporting by Zhou Xin and Koh Gui Qing

