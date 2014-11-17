FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
China grants Australia 50 bln yuan RQFII quota
November 17, 2014 / 6:22 AM / 3 years ago

China grants Australia 50 bln yuan RQFII quota

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BEIJING, Nov 17 (Reuters) - China is giving Australian investors the right to invest up to 50 billion yuan ($8.2 billion) in the capital market in mainland China, the Chinese central bank said on Monday.

The People’s Bank of China said in a statement on its website that it has also signed an agreement to allow yuan trades to be cleared in Australia.

Australian investors will be allowed to invest in China’s capital market under the Renminbi Qualified Foreign Institutional Investor scheme, or RQFII. (1 US dollar = 6.1251 Chinese yuan) (Reporting by Shao Xiaoyi and Koh Gui Qing; Editing by Nick Macfie)

