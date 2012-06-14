FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Nissan, Dongfeng plan $785 mln plant in China's Dalian -source
Sections
Featured
Emerging market tech boom gives fund managers a headache
Exchange-traded Funds
Emerging market tech boom gives fund managers a headache
U.S. mail carriers emerge as heroes in Puerto Rico recovery
Puerto Rico
U.S. mail carriers emerge as heroes in Puerto Rico recovery
Former Iranian diplomat on what Trump needs to know about Iran
Commentary
Former Iranian diplomat on what Trump needs to know about Iran
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Cyclical Consumer Goods
June 14, 2012 / 6:30 AM / 5 years ago

Nissan, Dongfeng plan $785 mln plant in China's Dalian -source

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BEIJING, June 14 (Reuters) - Nissan Motor Co and its Chinese partner Dongfeng Motor Co. plan to build a 5 billion yuan ($785 million) car plant in northeastern China’s Dalian, a person with knowledge of the plan told Reuters on Thursday.

The source said the plant, which will make SUVs, sedans and MPVs, would have initial annual capacity of 25,000 cars when it begins production in 2014 and that would rise to as much as 240,000 by 2017.

Nissan, the largest Japanese automaker in China, operates a vehicle manufacturing plant with state auto group Dongfeng Motor Group Co. (Reporting by Fang Yan and Ken Wills)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.