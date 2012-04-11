FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
China March car sales up 4.5 pct from year ago -official data
#Chinese Labor Unrest
April 11, 2012 / 7:07 AM / 6 years ago

China March car sales up 4.5 pct from year ago -official data

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BEIJING, April 11 (Reuters) - Car sales in China rose 4.5 percent in March from a year earlier, t he China Association of Automobile Manufacturers (CAAM) said on Wednesday.

In March, a total of 1.4 million sedans, SUVs, MPVs and mini vans were sold in the country, CAAM said.

That compared with 1.16 million and 1.21 million sold in January and February, respectively, according to CAAM.

China’s once-booming car market grew by 5.2 percent last year, a significant cooling after having jumped 33 percent and 53 percent, respectively, in 2010 and 2009.

The slowdown has been attributed to a raft of factors, from the end of tax incentives for small cars to local authorities’ initiatives aimed at easing ever-worsening traffic congestion in major cities, such as Beijing. (Reporting by Fang Yan and Ken Wills)

