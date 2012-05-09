FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
China April car sales up 12.5 pct from yr ago -official data
May 9, 2012 / 7:10 AM / 5 years ago

China April car sales up 12.5 pct from yr ago -official data

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BEIJING, May 9 (Reuters) - Car sales in China rose 12.5 percent in April from a year earlier, the China Association of Automobile Manufacturers (CAAM) said on Wednesday.

In March, a total of 1.28 million sedans, SUVs, MPVs and mini vans were sold in the country, CAAM said. That compared with 1.4 million sold in March.

China’s once-booming car market grew by 5.2 percent last year, a significant cooling from the respective 33 percent and 53 percent rises in 2010 and 2009.

The slowdown has been attributed to a raft of factors, from the end of tax incentives for small cars to local authorities’ efforts to combat ever-worsening traffic congestion in major cities, such as Beijing.

