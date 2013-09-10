FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
China August vehicle sales up 10.3 pct y/y-industry group
September 10, 2013 / 6:06 AM / in 4 years

China August vehicle sales up 10.3 pct y/y-industry group

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BEIJING, Sept 10 (Reuters) - Vehicle sales in China rose
10.3 percent in August from a year earlier, according to the
China Association of Automobile Manufacturers (CAAM), pointing
to a recovery in the world's biggest automobile market.
    During the first eight months of the year, vehicle sales
rose 11.8 percent, putting the industry on track to reach the 7
percent annual growth forecast made by CAAM in January. 
    U.S. automakers are taking market share from their Japanese
rivals, whose sales in China have been hit by a territorial
dispute which flared anti-Japanese sentiment last September. 
    Ford Motors saw a 50 percent jump in vehicle sales
during the Jan-August period, while sales at General Motors Co
 rose 10.7 percent during the period. 
    Japanese carmakers all posted declines in vehicle sales
during the first eight months, led by Mazda Motor,
which saw a decline of 20.8 percent. 

 (Reporting by Aileen Wang and Jonathan Standing; writing by
Samuel Shen)

