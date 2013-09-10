China August vehicle sales up 10.3 pct y/y-industry group

BEIJING, Sept 10 (Reuters) - Vehicle sales in China rose 10.3 percent in August from a year earlier, according to the China Association of Automobile Manufacturers (CAAM), pointing to a recovery in the world's biggest automobile market. During the first eight months of the year, vehicle sales rose 11.8 percent, putting the industry on track to reach the 7 percent annual growth forecast made by CAAM in January. U.S. automakers are taking market share from their Japanese rivals, whose sales in China have been hit by a territorial dispute which flared anti-Japanese sentiment last September. Ford Motors saw a 50 percent jump in vehicle sales during the Jan-August period, while sales at General Motors Co rose 10.7 percent during the period. Japanese carmakers all posted declines in vehicle sales during the first eight months, led by Mazda Motor, which saw a decline of 20.8 percent. (Reporting by Aileen Wang and Jonathan Standing; writing by Samuel Shen)