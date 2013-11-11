FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
November 11, 2013 / 6:15 AM / 4 years ago

China Oct vehicle sales up 20.3 pct y/y -industry group

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

BEIJING, Nov 11 (Reuters) - Vehicle sales in China rose 20.3
percent in October from a year earlier, the China Association of
Automobile Manufacturers (CAAM) said on Monday, putting it on
track to beat the industry group's growth forecast for 2013.
    In September, sales in the world's biggest automobile market
rose 19.7 percent from a year earlier.
    October's growth reflects a recovery in China's economy, but
was also aided by a low base a year earlier, when a flare-up in
anti-Japanese sentiment triggered by a territorial dispute
between the two countries slashed sales of Japanese cars in
China.
    In the first 10 months of 2013, vehicle sales rose 13.5
percent from the same period a year earlier, CAAM said.
    The association has forecast a 7 percent annual growth for
this year.
    In 2012, China's vehicle sales grew 4.3 percent due to a
slowing economy and weakness in sales of Japanese cars.
    

 (Reporting by Jonathan Standing and Beijing newsroom; Writing
by Samuel Shen; Editing by Matt Driskill)

