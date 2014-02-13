FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
China Jan vehicle sales up 6 pct -industry group
February 13, 2014

China Jan vehicle sales up 6 pct -industry group

BEIJING, Feb 13 (Reuters) - Vehicle sales in China rose 6
percent in January from the same month a year earlier, the China
Association of Automobile Manufacturers (CAAM) said on Thursday.
    CAAM last month said the auto market would likely grow 8-10
percent this year, echoing views from industry experts and
analysts that 2014 would be another strong year for the world's
biggest auto market. 
    Last year, vehicle sales rose 13.9 percent.
    China's vehicle sales growth rate plummeted in 2011 and 2012
to 2.5 percent and 4.3 percent, respectively, after a decade of
rapid growth when auto demand often surged as much as 30 to 40
percent a year.

 (Reporting by Jonathan Standing and Sally Huang; Writing by
Samuel Shen; Editing by Miral Fahmy)

