China Jan vehicle sales up 6 pct -industry group

BEIJING, Feb 13 (Reuters) - Vehicle sales in China rose 6 percent in January from the same month a year earlier, the China Association of Automobile Manufacturers (CAAM) said on Thursday. CAAM last month said the auto market would likely grow 8-10 percent this year, echoing views from industry experts and analysts that 2014 would be another strong year for the world's biggest auto market. Last year, vehicle sales rose 13.9 percent. China's vehicle sales growth rate plummeted in 2011 and 2012 to 2.5 percent and 4.3 percent, respectively, after a decade of rapid growth when auto demand often surged as much as 30 to 40 percent a year. (Reporting by Jonathan Standing and Sally Huang; Writing by Samuel Shen; Editing by Miral Fahmy)