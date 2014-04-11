FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
China vehicle sales grow 6.6 pct in March
April 11, 2014 / 6:20 AM / 3 years ago

China vehicle sales grow 6.6 pct in March

April 11 (Reuters) - China's vehicle sales grew 6.6 percent
in March, an industry association said on Friday, as foreign
brands such as Ford Motor Co and Toyota Motor Corp
 posted solid growth in the world's biggest car market.
    China sold 2.17 million vehicles in March, according to the
China Association of Automobile Manufacturers (CAAM).
    China's auto market grew 18 percent in February and 6
percent in January. CAAM has forecast the market would grow 8-10
percent this year, slowing from last year's 13.9 percent pace.
    In March, Ford's China sales grew 28 percent while Toyota's
China sales rose 19 percent.

 (Reporting by Beijing newsroom and Samuel Shen in SHANGHAI)

