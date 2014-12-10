China Nov vehicle sales up 2.3 pct y/y - industry assn

BEIJING, Dec 10 (Reuters) - China’s November vehicle sales totaled 2.09 million units, up 2.3 percent from a year earlier, an industry association said on Wednesday.

That compares with monthly growth of 2.8 percent in October and 2.5 percent in September.

During the first 11 months of 2014, China’s vehicle sales rose 6.1 percent from a year earlier, the China Association of Automobile Manufacturers (CAAM) told a press conference in Beijing.

CAAM’s head Dong Yang told Reuters in October that this year’s growth may halve to around 7 percent from last year’s 13.9 percent pace. (Reporting by Beijing Newsroom; Writing by Kazunori Takada; Editing by Adam Jourdan)