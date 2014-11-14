FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
China Oct vehicle sales up 2.8 pct y/y - industry assn
#Auto & Truck Manufacturers
November 14, 2014 / 6:21 AM / 3 years ago

China Oct vehicle sales up 2.8 pct y/y - industry assn

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BEIJING, Nov 14 (Reuters) - China’s October vehicle sales totaled 1.99 million units, up 2.8 percent from a year earlier, an industry association said on Friday.

That compares with monthly growth of 2.5 percent in September and 4.0 percent in August.

During the first 10 months of 2014, China’s vehicle sales rose 6.6 percent from a year earlier, the China Association of Automobile Manufacturers (CAAM) told a press conference in Beijing.

CAAM’s head Dong Yang told Reuters last month that this year’s growth may halve to around 7 percent from last year’s 13.9 percent pace. (Reporting by Beijing Newsroom; Writing by Samuel Shen; Editing by Kazunori Takada)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
