China Nov passenger vehicle sales up 14.9 pct y/y -industry group

BEIJING, Dec 7 (Reuters) - Passenger vehicle sales in China rose 14.9 percent in November from a year earlier, according to the official English-language newspaper China Daily said on Saturday, quoting the the China Passenger Car Association.

Passenger vehicle sales for the first 11 months climbed 17.1 percent to 15.4 million units, meaning full year growth will be at least 15 percent, China Daily reported, quoting the association’s data, released on Friday.

In October, total vehicle sales, which include sales of both passenger cars and commercial vehicles, in the world’s biggest automobile market rose 20.3 percent from a year earlier, according to the China Association of Automobile Manufacturers (CAAM).

November’s growth reflects a recovery in China’s economy, but was also aided by a low year-ago base, when a flare-up in anti-Japanese sentiment triggered by a territorial dispute between the two countries slashed sales of Japanese cars.

CAAM will report China’s overall vehicle sales for November on Tuesday.

In 2012, China’s vehicle sales grew 4.3 percent due to a slowing economy and weakness in sales of Japanese cars.