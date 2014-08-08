FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
China vehicle sales increased 6.7 pct y/y in July
August 8, 2014

China vehicle sales increased 6.7 pct y/y in July

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

August 8 (Reuters) - China's vehicle sales in July increased 6.7 percent from the same month a year earlier, an industry association said on Friday.

Some 1.6 million vehicles were sold in China in July, according to the China Association of Automobile Manufacturers (CAAM).

During the first seven months of 2014, vehicle sales in the world's biggest automobile market rose 8.2 percent from a year earlier.

CAAM has forecast that the market will expand 8.3 percent this year, so will have slower growth than last year's 13.9 percent pace.

