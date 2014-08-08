China vehicle sales increased 6.7 pct y/y in July

August 8 (Reuters) - China’s vehicle sales in July increased 6.7 percent from the same month a year earlier, an industry association said on Friday.

Some 1.6 million vehicles were sold in China in July, according to the China Association of Automobile Manufacturers (CAAM).

During the first seven months of 2014, vehicle sales in the world’s biggest automobile market rose 8.2 percent from a year earlier.

CAAM has forecast that the market will expand 8.3 percent this year, so will have slower growth than last year’s 13.9 percent pace. (Reporting by Beijing Newsroom, Samuel Shen and Pete Sweeney in SHANGHAI; Editing by Richard Borsuk)