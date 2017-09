(Corrects full name of government agency in paragraph 2)

SHANGHAI, Aug 6 (Reuters) - China’s anti-monopoly regulator said on Wednesday the government has completed investigations into 12 Japanese auto-parts makers and will hand out punishments according to the law.

The decision was announced at a media conference held by the National Development and Reform Commission in Beijing. (Reporting by Samuel Shen and Fayen Wong; Editing by Paul Tait)