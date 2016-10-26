FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
10 months ago
REFILE-China issues roadmap for development of self-driving vehicle market
October 26, 2016 / 6:50 AM / 10 months ago

REFILE-China issues roadmap for development of self-driving vehicle market

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Corrects to Wednesday from Tuesday in 1st paragraph)

SHANGHAI, Oct 26 (Reuters) - China has issued a long-term roadmap for the development of autonomous driving vehicles, with the aim to commercialise highly or fully autonomous driving vehicles by as early as 2021, an official body said on Wednesday.

The 450-page roadmap, issued by the official Society of Automotive Engineers of China, lays out the blueprint for the development of the industry until 2030.

Officials said earlier this year the draft would be released to set out technical standards, including a common language for cars to communicate with each other and regulatory guidelines.

Reporting by Jake Spring; Writing by Adam Jourdan; Editing by Christian Schmollinger and Kenneth Maxwell

