Japan-China island row hurts China's Sept auto sales -official
October 10, 2012 / 8:01 AM / in 5 years

Japan-China island row hurts China's Sept auto sales -official

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BEIJING, Oct 10 (Reuters) - Vehicle sales in China fell in September mostly due to a slump in sales of Japanese cars amid a heated diplomatic row between the two countries, Chen Shihua, director of the information department of the China Association of Automobile Manufacturers (CAAM), said on Wednesday.

Vehicle sales dropped 1.8 percent in September from a year earlier as Japanese automakers’ sales collapsed, adding to downward pressures from a slowing economy and rising fuel costs that have weighed on the world’s biggest auto market. (Reporting by Xu Wan and Don Durfee; Writing by Kazunori Takada; Editing by John Ruwitch)

