#Auto & Truck Manufacturers
August 5, 2015 / 12:26 PM / 2 years ago

China's Chery reports 17 pct rise in H1 auto sales despite slowdown

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BEIJING, Aug 5 (Reuters) - Chinese carmaker Chery saw a 17 percent rise in sales in the first half, state media reported, defying a sales slump that is hobbling many of its rivals in the world’s largest auto market.

Chery sold 252,439 vehicles in the first half and exported 50,130 passenger vehicles, the official Xinhua news agency said.

Chery’s performance contrasts with that of competitors ranging from Nissan Motor Co Ltd to BMW, who are weighing measures to cope with falling demand in China, where a weakening economy and stock market crash have dampened car sales.

Audi AG’s sales chief warned last week the Chinese market will be a “bumpy road” for the next several months.

Xinhua quoted Chery executive Jin Yibo as attributing Chery’s strong sales to the company’s improvements in product quality and marketing.

China’s total car sales rose 1.4 percent in the first half, according to Xinhua, citing the China Association of Automobile Manufacturers. (Reporting by Gerry Shih; editing by Jason Neely)

