7 months ago
China Future Mobility plans 11.64 bln yuan factory in Nanjing
#Auto & Truck Manufacturers
January 19, 2017 / 10:01 AM / 7 months ago

China Future Mobility plans 11.64 bln yuan factory in Nanjing

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BEIJING Jan 19 (Reuters) - Chinese electric car venture Future Mobility said on Thursday it plans to build an 11.64 billion yuan ($1.70 billion) factory in Nanjing.

The new factory will eventually have capacity to produce 300,000 cars a year. The company did not say exactly when it plans to achieve that pace of production but noted in a press release that the first phase of the plant's construction will complete by 2019.

$1 = 6.8635 Chinese yuan renminbi Reporting By Norihiko Shirouzu and Jake Spring; Editing by Christian Schmollinger

