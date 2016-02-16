FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
China Jan green vehicle output more than doubles from year ago -MIIT
February 16, 2016 / 7:06 AM / 2 years ago

China Jan green vehicle output more than doubles from year ago -MIIT

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BEIJING, Feb 16 (Reuters) - China produced 16,100 new energy vehicles in January, a 144 percent increase from a year earlier, the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology said on Tuesday.

Ninty-seven percent of the green cars produced in January qualified for a government scheme which allows certain new energy vehicles to be exempt from purchase tax, according to the statement published on the ministry website.

Automakers in China earmarked in 2015 at least 50 billion yuan ($7.68 billion) for developing and manufacturing ‘new energy’ vehicles, a Chinese catch-all term for electric and highly electrified cars, data compiled by Reuters shows.

The government has set a goal of annual production of 1 million new energy cars by 2020. ($1 = 6.5135 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting By Winni Zhou and Nicholas Heath; Editing by Christian Schmollinger)

