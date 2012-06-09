FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
China May car sales up 22.6 pct year-on-year -official data
Sections
Featured
Kim Jong Un's sister, now a top policy maker
North Korea
Kim Jong Un's sister, now a top policy maker
U.S. mail carriers emerge as heroes in Puerto Rico recovery
Puerto Rico
U.S. mail carriers emerge as heroes in Puerto Rico recovery
'I can't take this any more:' Thousands more flee Myanmar
Rohingya refugee crisis
'I can't take this any more:' Thousands more flee Myanmar
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Chinese Labor Unrest
June 9, 2012 / 7:58 AM / 5 years ago

China May car sales up 22.6 pct year-on-year -official data

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BEIJING, June 9 (Reuters) - Car sales in China rose 22.6 percent in May from a year earlier, the China Association of Automobile Manufacturers (CAAM) said on Saturday.

In May, a total of 1.28 million sedans, SUVs, MPVs and mini vans were sold in China, CAAM said. That compared with 1.28 million sold in April. China’s once-booming car market grew by 5.2 percent last year, a significant cooling from the respective 33 percent and 53 percent rises in 2010 and 2009.

That slowdown has been attributed to several factors, from the end of tax incentives for small cars to local authorities’ efforts to combat ever-worsening traffic congestion in major cities. (Reporting by Fang Yan and Ken Wills; Editing by Daniel Magnowski)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.