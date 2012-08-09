FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
China July vehicle sales up 8.2 pct from year ago
August 9, 2012 / 6:16 AM / 5 years ago

China July vehicle sales up 8.2 pct from year ago

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 9 (Reuters) - Vehicles sales in China rose 8.2 percent in July from a year earlier, slowing from 9.9 percent in June, the China Association of Automobile Manufacturers (CAAM) said on Thursday.

In July, automakers shipped 1.38 million passenger cars, trucks and buses in China, CAAM said. Vehicle sales in the first seven months came to 11 million, up 3.6 percent from a year earlier.

Passenger car sales in the month rose 10.7 percent to 1.12 million, with sales in the first seven months up 7.5 percent to 8.74 million. (Reporting by Shanghai newsroom; Writing by Fang Yan; Editing by Kazunori Takada)

