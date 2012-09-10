FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
China August vehicle sales up 8.3 pct from year ago -official data
September 10, 2012

China August vehicle sales up 8.3 pct from year ago -official data

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BEIJING, Sept 10 (Reuters) - Vehicles sales in China in August rose 8.3 percent from a year earlier, the China Association of Automobile Manufacturers (CAAM) said on Monday.

That compares with 8.2 percent year-on-year growth in July.

In August, automakers shipped 1.5 million passenger cars, trucks and buses to dealerships in China, CAAM said. Sales in the first eight months came to 12.47 million, up 4.1 percent from a year earlier.

Passenger car sales in the month rose 11.3 percent to 1.22 million, with sales in the first eight months up 8 percent to 9.95 million. (Reporting by Fang Yan in BEIJING and Kazunori Takada in SHANGHAI; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)

