FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
CORRECTED-China Sept vehicle sales down 1.8 pct yr-on-yr -industry data
Sections
Featured
Yahoo’s corpse keeps festering at Verizon
Breakingviews
Yahoo’s corpse keeps festering at Verizon
Republicans begin tax push, Fed officials warn danger ahead
Politics
Republicans begin tax push, Fed officials warn danger ahead
Fly fast, and electric
Energy & Environment
Fly fast, and electric
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Chinese Labor Unrest
October 10, 2012 / 7:41 AM / 5 years ago

CORRECTED-China Sept vehicle sales down 1.8 pct yr-on-yr -industry data

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Corrects to first fall since Jan 2012, not Nov 2011, in paragraph 2)

BEIJING, Oct 10 (Reuters) - Vehicle sales in China fell 1.8 percent in September from a year earlier as Japanese automakers’ sales collapsed, adding to downward pressures from a slowing economy and rising fuel costs that have weighed on the world’s biggest auto market.

September’s was the first monthly fall since January 2012, raising the risk of a deeper slump which would harm Chinese and foreign carmakers alike.

A territorial row between China and Japan, which spurred violent protests in some parts of China last month as well as calls for boycotts of Japanese products, hammered Japanese car sales, a shift from which European and South Korean firms have been the chief beneficiaries. (Reporting by Fang Yan in BEIJING and Kazunori Takada in SHANGHAI; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.