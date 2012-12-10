FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
China Nov vehicle sales up 8.2 pct y/y -official data
Sections
Featured
Trump praises federal response
Puerto Rico
Trump praises federal response
Foreign government code reviews 'problematic': official
Cyber Risk
Foreign government code reviews 'problematic': official
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
Reuters Backstory
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Chinese Labor Unrest
December 10, 2012 / 6:11 AM / in 5 years

China Nov vehicle sales up 8.2 pct y/y -official data

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BEIJING, Dec 10 (Reuters) - Vehicle sales in China in November rose 8.2 percent from a year earlier, the China Association of Automobile Manufacturers (CAAM) said on Monday.

That compares with a 5.3 percent year-on-year rise in October.

In November, automakers shipped 1.79 million passenger cars, trucks and buses to dealerships in China, CAAM said. Sales in the first 11 months came to 17.5 million, up 4 percent from a year earlier.

Passenger car sales in the month rose 8.8 percent to 1.46 million, with sales in the first 11 months up 7.1 percent to 14 million. (Reporting by Fang Yan in BEIJING and Kazunori Takada in SHANGHAI)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.