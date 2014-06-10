FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
China vehicle sales rise 8.5 pct in May
#Earnings Season
June 10, 2014

China vehicle sales rise 8.5 pct in May

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

BEIJING, June 10 (Reuters) - China’s vehicle sales increased 8.5 percent year-on-year in May, an industry association said on Tuesday, as foreign automakers such as General Motors Co and Ford Motor Co continue to post robust growth.

China sold 1.91 million vehicles in May, an official at the China Association of Automobile Manufacturers (CAAM) told a press conference in Beijing.

During the first five months, China sold 9.84 million vehicles, up 9 percent from a year earlier.

CAAM has forecast that China’s auto market, the world’s biggest, would grow 8-10 percent this year, slowing from last year’s 13.9 percent pace.

U.S. automakers GM and Ford continued to cash in on strong Chinese demand for their brands in May, posting sales increase of 9.2 percent and 32 percent respectively.

Sales of most Japanese brands slowed in May. Toyota Motor Corp registered a 2.7 percent growth, compared with double digit growth in previous months, while Nissan’s grow also slowed to 3.1 percent. (Reporting by Beijing newsroom; Writing by Samuel Shen; Editing by Kazunori Takada)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
