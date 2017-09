BEIJING, Sept 11 (Reuters) - Vehicles sales in China rose 4 percent in August from a year earlier, the China Association of Automobile Manufacturers (CAAM) said on Thursday.

That followed a 6.7 percent year-on-year gain in July.

CAAM has forecast that China’s auto market, the world’s biggest, will expand 8.3 percent this year, slowing from last year’s 13.9 percent pace. (Reporting by Beijing Newsroom; Writing by Samuel Shen)