China regulator orders green vehicle makers to inspect for design flaws
August 6, 2015 / 2:57 AM / 2 years ago

China regulator orders green vehicle makers to inspect for design flaws

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BEIJING, Aug 6 (Reuters) - China’s industry regulator ordered car makers to investigate design flaws and hidden dangers in the every day use of “new energy” and energy-saving vehicles, citing incidents of wholly electric and hybrid buses catching fire.

The Ministry of Industry and Information Technology requests all automakers and relevant local governments to report back with the results of the inspections by Oct. 20, it said in a posting on its website on Thursday. (Reporting by Jake Spring; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)

