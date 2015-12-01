FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
China auto demand weakened in Nov vs Oct - industry assn
December 1, 2015 / 6:56 AM / 2 years ago

China auto demand weakened in Nov vs Oct - industry assn

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BEIJING, Dec 1 (Reuters) - Demand in China’s auto market weakened in November compared with October due to cold weather and as consumers awaited year-end promotions, an industry association said on Tuesday.

A monthly survey of dealers showed that inventories rose last month as a result of weak demand, Lang Xuehong, a vice secretary-general for the China Automobile Dealers Association, told a news conference.

Dealers expect demand to rebound in December, she added. (Reporting by Jake Spring; Writing by Kazunori Takada; Editing by John Ruwitch)

