China auto demand weakened in Nov vs Oct - industry assn

BEIJING, Dec 1 (Reuters) - Demand in China’s auto market weakened in November compared with October due to cold weather and as consumers awaited year-end promotions, an industry association said on Tuesday.

A monthly survey of dealers showed that inventories rose last month as a result of weak demand, Lang Xuehong, a vice secretary-general for the China Automobile Dealers Association, told a news conference.

Dealers expect demand to rebound in December, she added. (Reporting by Jake Spring; Writing by Kazunori Takada; Editing by John Ruwitch)