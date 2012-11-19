TABLE- China Oct vehicle sales up 5 pct yr-on-yr

BEIJING, Nov 19 (Reuters) - Vehicle sales in China climbed 5.3 percent in October from a year earlier, rebounding after a decline in the previous month due to sluggish sales by Japanese auto makers amid a territorial dispute between the two countries. Industry-wide vehicle sales in China, including passenger cars and commercial vehicles, totalled 1.61 million vehicles in October, compared with 1.62 million in September, the China Association of Automobile Manufacturers (CAAM) said in a statement on Friday. --------------------------------------------------------------- Oct pct change y-t-d pct --------------------------------------------------------------- NATIONAL TOTAL BY CAAM Cars 1,298,900 6.4 12,571,100 6.9 Vehicles 1,606,000 5.3 15,700,700 3.6 --------------------------------------------------------------- The following table shows passenger car and vehicle sales in October and year-to-date by manufacturers (units; percent changes are from a year earlier). --------------------------------------------------------------- Oct pct change y-t-d pct --------------------------------------------------------------- Mercedes-Benz NA NA 169,070 8.0 Audi 35,899 29.5 332,959 31.2 General Motors 251,812 14.3 2,233,624 10.5 Toyota Motor 45,600 -44.0 685,900 -1.0 Hyundai Motor 80,598 37.0 NA NA Mazda Motor 9,511 -45.0 157,627 -9.0 Dongfeng 136,306 -25.0 1,810,151 1.9 Nissan 64,300 -41.0 947,346 4.5 Ford Motor 60,518 48.0 NA 14.0 Honda Motor 24,115 -53.5 494,108 2.7 Great Wall 57,746 37.0 493,000 10.7 SAIC Motor 414,471 20.7 3,322,492 12.0 Geely 48,609 35.0 372,547 13.0 --------------------------------------------------------------- NOTE: General Motors Co operates a 49-51 car manufacturing venture with top Chinese automaker SAIC Motor Corp in Shanghai. It also makes mini-vans and pick-up trucks in a three-way tie-up with SAIC and Liuzhou Wuling Automobile in southern China. It has another venture with FAW Group, making light commercial vehicles. Ford Motor Co makes Fiesta, Focus, Mondeo and other sedans in China in a three-way tie-up with Chongqing Changan Automobile Co Ltd and Japan's Mazda Motor Corp . It also holds 30 percent of Jiangling Motors Corp Ltd , which makes Ford's Transit vans. Honda Motor Co Ltd makes cars in tie-ups with Dongfeng Motor Group and Guangzhou Automobile Group Co. Dongfeng Motor also makes vehicles in tie-ups with Honda Motor, Nissan Motor Co Ltd and PSA Peugeot-Citroen. The Dongfeng Nissan venture makes both cars and light commercial vehicles. Daimler AG makes Mercedes-Benz models in China in partnership with Beijing Automotive Industry Holding Corp. SAIC operates car ventures with GM and Volkswagen. It also makes mini-vehicles in southern China with GM and subsidiary Liuzhou Wuling Automobile. Hyundai Motor makes cars in partnership with BAIC Group. Great Wall Motor is China's largest SUV maker.