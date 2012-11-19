FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TABLE- China Oct vehicle sales up 5 pct yr-on-yr
November 19, 2012 / 4:15 AM / 5 years ago

TABLE- China Oct vehicle sales up 5 pct yr-on-yr

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

BEIJING, Nov 19 (Reuters) - Vehicle sales in China climbed
5.3 percent in October from a year earlier, rebounding after a
decline in the previous month due to sluggish sales by Japanese
auto makers amid a territorial dispute between the two
countries. 
   Industry-wide vehicle sales in China, including passenger
cars and commercial vehicles, totalled 1.61 million vehicles in
October, compared with 1.62 million in September, the China
Association of Automobile Manufacturers (CAAM) said in a
statement on Friday. 
 

--------------------------------------------------------------- 
                    Oct    pct change    y-t-d     pct     
--------------------------------------------------------------- 
NATIONAL TOTAL BY CAAM         
Cars                  1,298,900     6.4     12,571,100    6.9   
Vehicles              1,606,000     5.3     15,700,700    3.6 
--------------------------------------------------------------- 
The following table shows passenger car and vehicle sales in
October and year-to-date by manufacturers (units; percent
changes are from a year earlier).      
--------------------------------------------------------------- 
                       Oct   pct change   y-t-d      pct 
--------------------------------------------------------------- 
    Mercedes-Benz         NA      NA         169,070      8.0
    Audi                  35,899  29.5       332,959     31.2   
    General Motors       251,812  14.3     2,233,624     10.5 
    Toyota Motor          45,600 -44.0       685,900     -1.0
    Hyundai Motor         80,598  37.0       NA           NA    
    Mazda Motor            9,511 -45.0       157,627     -9.0   
    Dongfeng             136,306 -25.0     1,810,151      1.9   
    Nissan                64,300 -41.0       947,346      4.5 
    Ford Motor           60,518   48.0       NA          14.0 
    Honda Motor          24,115  -53.5       494,108      2.7   
    Great Wall           57,746   37.0       493,000     10.7
    SAIC Motor          414,471   20.7     3,322,492     12.0
    Geely               48,609    35.0       372,547     13.0
--------------------------------------------------------------- 
    NOTE: General Motors Co operates a 49-51 car
manufacturing venture with top Chinese automaker SAIC Motor Corp
 in Shanghai. It also makes mini-vans and pick-up
trucks in a three-way tie-up with SAIC and Liuzhou Wuling
Automobile in southern China. It has another venture with FAW
Group, making light commercial vehicles.      
    Ford Motor Co makes Fiesta, Focus, Mondeo and other
sedans in China in a three-way tie-up with Chongqing Changan
Automobile Co Ltd and Japan's Mazda Motor Corp
. It also holds 30 percent of Jiangling Motors Corp Ltd
, which makes Ford's Transit vans.      
    Honda Motor Co Ltd makes cars in tie-ups with
Dongfeng Motor Group and Guangzhou Automobile Group Co.  
Dongfeng Motor also makes vehicles in tie-ups with Honda Motor,
Nissan Motor Co Ltd and PSA Peugeot-Citroen.
The Dongfeng Nissan venture makes both cars and light commercial
vehicles.      
    Daimler AG makes Mercedes-Benz models in China in
partnership with Beijing Automotive Industry Holding Corp.      
    SAIC operates car ventures with GM and Volkswagen. It also
makes mini-vehicles in southern China with GM and subsidiary
Liuzhou Wuling Automobile. 
    Hyundai Motor makes cars in partnership with
BAIC Group. 
    Great Wall Motor  is China's largest SUV
maker.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
