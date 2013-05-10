FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
TABLE-China April vehicle sales up 13.4 pct yr-on-yr
Sections
Featured
Justices back to work with major employment dispute
Supreme Court
Justices back to work with major employment dispute
Today in sports
Reuters Pictures
Today in sports
Puerto Rico struggles amid acute shortages
Puerto Rico struggles amid acute shortages
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
May 10, 2013 / 2:25 AM / 4 years ago

TABLE-China April vehicle sales up 13.4 pct yr-on-yr

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

BEIJING, May 10 (Reuters) - Vehicles sales in China rose
13.4 percent in April from a year earlier, according to the
China Association of Automobile Manufacturers.  
 
--------------------------------------------------------------  
                       April    pct change    y-t-d     pct     
-------------------------------------------------------------- 
NATIONAL TOTAL BY CAAM          
Cars                  1,441,400    13.0     5,864,500  16.2
Vehicles              1,841,700    13.4     7,266,200  13.2 
--------------------------------------------------------------  
The following table shows passenger car and vehicle sales in 
April by manufacturers (units; percent changes are from a 
year earlier).       
--------------------------------------------------------------  
                        April   pct change    y-t-d       pct  
--------------------------------------------------------------  
    General Motors      261,870   15.3      1,078,243     10.9 
    Toyota Motor         76,400   -6.5        261,100    -11.0 
    Mazda Motor          12,353  -15.2         57,588    -20.2  
    Audi                 38,710   13.1        141,520     13.9
    Nissan              102,800    2.7        386,800    -11.0  
    Ford Motor           75,331   37.0        261,927     49.0 
    Honda Motor          60,596   -2.4        200,976     -4.4  
    Great Wall           66,777   41.0        249,445     38.0 
    SAIC Motor          426,026   15.9      1,762,027     16.8 
    Dongfeng Motor      219,604   12.6        785,542      0.02
--------------------------------------------------------------  
    NOTE: General Motors Co operates a 49-51 car 
manufacturing venture with top Chinese automaker SAIC Motor Corp
 in Shanghai. It also makes mini-vans and pick-up 
trucks in a three-way tie-up with SAIC and Liuzhou Wuling 
Automobile in southern China. It has another venture with FAW 
Group, making light commercial vehicles.       
    Ford Motor Co makes Fiesta, Focus, Mondeo and other 
sedans in China in a three-way tie-up with Chongqing Changan 
Automobile Co Ltd and Japan's Mazda Motor Corp 
. It also holds 30 percent of Jiangling Motors Corp Ltd 
, which makes Ford's Transit vans.       
    Honda Motor Co Ltd makes cars in tie-ups with 
Dongfeng Motor Group and Guangzhou Automobile Group Co.   
Dongfeng Motor also makes vehicles in tie-ups with Honda Motor, 
Nissan Motor Co Ltd and PSA Peugeot-Citroen. 
The Dongfeng Nissan venture makes both cars and light commercial
vehicles.       
    SAIC operates car ventures with GM and Volkswagen. It also 
makes mini-vehicles in southern China with GM and subsidiary 
Liuzhou Wuling Automobile.  
    Great Wall Motor  is a major Chinese
indigenous car maker.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.