TABLE-China March vehicle sales up 10.7 pct yr-on-yr

April 17 (Reuters) - Vehicle sales in China rose 10.7 percent in March from a year earlier, according to the China Association of Automobile Manufacturers. --------------------------------------------------------------- March pct change y-t-d pct --------------------------------------------------------------- NATIONAL TOTAL BY CAAM Cars 1,585,500 13.3 4,423,100 17.2 Vehicles 2,035,100 10.7 5,424,500 13.2 --------------------------------------------------------------- The following table shows passenger car and vehicle sales in February by manufacturers (units; percent changes are from a year earlier). --------------------------------------------------------------- March pct change y-t-d pct --------------------------------------------------------------- General Motors 290,538 12.6 816,373 9.6 Toyota Motor 75,900 -11.7 184,700 -12.7 Mazda Motor 15,734 -25.2 45,235 -21.5 Audi 34,864 10.7 102,810 14.2 Dongfeng 215,913 -7.9 565,938 -4.2 Volkswagen NA NA 770,000 21.3 Nissan 110,000 -16.6 284,000 -15.1 Ford Motor 81,387 65.0 186,596 54.0 Honda Motor 61,108 - 6.6 140,380 -5.2 Great Wall 69,000 36.0 180,000 38.0 SAIC Motor 462,508 17.4 1,336,001 17.0 Geely 47,886 16.0 142,886 21.0 BYD 51,776 20.1 142,851 25.1 --------------------------------------------------------------- NOTE: General Motors Co operates a 49-51 car manufacturing venture with top Chinese automaker SAIC Motor Corp in Shanghai. It also makes mini-vans and pick-up trucks in a three-way tie-up with SAIC and Liuzhou Wuling Automobile in southern China. It has another venture with FAW Group, making light commercial vehicles. Ford Motor Co makes Fiesta, Focus, Mondeo and other sedans in China in a three-way tie-up with Chongqing Changan Automobile Co Ltd and Japan's Mazda Motor Corp . It also holds 30 percent of Jiangling Motors Corp Ltd , which makes Ford's Transit vans. Honda Motor Co Ltd makes cars in tie-ups with Dongfeng Motor Group and Guangzhou Automobile Group Co. Dongfeng Motor also makes vehicles in tie-ups with Honda Motor, Nissan Motor Co Ltd and PSA Peugeot-Citroen. The Dongfeng Nissan venture makes both cars and light commercial vehicles. SAIC operates car ventures with GM and Volkswagen. It also makes mini-vehicles in southern China with GM and subsidiary Liuzhou Wuling Automobile. Great Wall Motor , BYD and Geely Automobile Holdings Ltd are major Chinese indigenous car makers. (Reporting by Fang Yan in Beijing and Kazunori Takada in Shanghai; Editing by Anand Basu)