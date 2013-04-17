FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TABLE-China March vehicle sales up 10.7 pct yr-on-yr
April 17, 2013 / 8:56 AM / in 4 years

TABLE-China March vehicle sales up 10.7 pct yr-on-yr

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

April 17 (Reuters) - Vehicle sales in China rose 10.7
percent in March from a year earlier, according to the China
Association of Automobile Manufacturers. 
--------------------------------------------------------------- 
                    March    pct change    y-t-d     pct      
--------------------------------------------------------------- 
NATIONAL TOTAL BY CAAM          
Cars                  1,585,500    13.3     4,423,100  17.2
Vehicles              2,035,100    10.7     5,424,500  13.2 
--------------------------------------------------------------- 
The following table shows passenger car and vehicle sales in 
February by manufacturers (units; percent changes are from a 
year earlier).       
--------------------------------------------------------------- 
                         March   pct change    y-t-d      pct  
--------------------------------------------------------------- 
    General Motors      290,538   12.6        816,373      9.6 
    Toyota Motor         75,900  -11.7        184,700    -12.7 
    Mazda Motor          15,734  -25.2         45,235    -21.5  
    Audi                 34,864   10.7        102,810     14.2
    Dongfeng            215,913   -7.9        565,938     -4.2  
    Volkswagen            NA    NA          770,000         21.3
    Nissan              110,000  -16.6        284,000    -15.1  
    Ford Motor           81,387   65.0        186,596     54.0 
    Honda Motor          61,108  - 6.6        140,380     -5.2  
    Great Wall           69,000   36.0        180,000     38.0 
    SAIC Motor          462,508   17.4      1,336,001     17.0 
    Geely                47,886   16.0        142,886     21.0 
    BYD                 51,776    20.1        142,851     25.1  
      
--------------------------------------------------------------- 
    NOTE: General Motors Co operates a 49-51 car
manufacturing venture with top Chinese automaker SAIC Motor Corp
 in Shanghai. It also makes mini-vans and pick-up
trucks in a three-way tie-up with SAIC and Liuzhou Wuling
Automobile in southern China. It has another venture with FAW
Group, making light commercial vehicles.       
    Ford Motor Co makes Fiesta, Focus, Mondeo and other
sedans in China in a three-way tie-up with Chongqing Changan
Automobile Co Ltd and Japan's Mazda Motor Corp
. It also holds 30 percent of Jiangling Motors Corp Ltd
, which makes Ford's Transit vans.       
    Honda Motor Co Ltd makes cars in tie-ups with
Dongfeng Motor Group and Guangzhou Automobile Group Co. Dongfeng
Motor also makes vehicles in tie-ups with Honda Motor, Nissan
Motor Co Ltd and PSA Peugeot-Citroen. The
Dongfeng Nissan venture makes both cars and light commercial 
vehicles.       
    SAIC operates car ventures with GM and Volkswagen. It also
makes mini-vehicles in southern China with GM and subsidiary
Liuzhou Wuling Automobile.  
    Great Wall Motor , BYD
  and Geely Automobile Holdings Ltd 
are major Chinese indigenous car makers.

 (Reporting by Fang Yan in Beijing and Kazunori Takada in
Shanghai; Editing by Anand Basu)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
